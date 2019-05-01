Stroke Treatment

Our Comprehensive Stroke Centers at Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West provide year-round, 24-hour coverage to guarantee that you are seen by a dedicated stroke neurologist. Certified as a Primary Stroke Center, Memorial Hospital Pembroke provides the next-highest level of stroke care.

Our Stroke Center Locations

How We Treat Strokes

When you are having a stroke, every minute that lapses before treatment can mean the difference between losing and saving critical brain functions. When our team is notified by fire rescue that a stroke patient is en route to the hospital, we mobilize and are ready to quickly evaluate and offer treatment.

Our stroke teams can:

administer thrombolytics (clot-dissolving drugs)

perform neurointerventional and neurosurgery procedures

offer patients a wide range of rehabilitation services

Our Awards and Accolades for Stroke Treatment

We have received several awards for making sure that stroke patients receive a clot-dissolving drug, called tPA, shortly after arriving at our emergency room. In a 12-month period, at least 75 percent of stroke patients at Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West emergency rooms received tPA within 60 minutes of arriving. In addition, at least 50 percent of stroke patients received tPA within 45 minutes of arriving.

Some of our awards include:

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Target: Stroke℠ Honor Roll Elite Plus quality achievement award (Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West)

The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers (Memorial Regional Hospital)

Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (Memorial Hospital West)

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers (Memorial Hospital Pembroke)

Comprehensive Stroke Center from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West)

Primary Stroke Center from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (Memorial Hospital Pembroke)

Our Reputation for Stroke Care

