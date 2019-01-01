Integrative Medicine

Our integrative medicine program is all about you. It’s lifestyle medicine that aims to empower you to take charge of your own health. To get started, call 954-844-9080.  

What Is Integrative Medicine 

Integrative medicine is a wellness model that applies the latest science in holistic approaches to optimize health. Our team of experts is experienced in providing both preventive health plans and supportive care to our clients who are being treated for various chronic illnesses.

Integrative medicine includes:

  • Acupuncture
  • Massage
  • Mindfulness
  • Nutrition
  • Yoga and exercise

Integrative medicine can help if you have:

  • Bowel conditions, including Irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis
  • Cancer
  • Chronic pain
  • Fatigue
  • Headaches
  • Heart conditions
  • Mood disorders
  • Neuropathy
  • Poor sleep quality
  • Weight management concerns

You are more than your diagnosis. At Memorial, we care for the whole person, and we understand that it takes a seamless, multidisciplinary approach.

Our Locations

3341 Johnson Street
Hollywood, FL 33021

Tel: 954-844-9080
Fax: 954-276-0480  

Memorial Hospital West
 603 N. Flamingo Road, Suite 301 (Acupuncture, Suite 157)
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Tel: 954-844-9080
Fax: 954-276-0480

