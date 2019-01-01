Integrative Medicine
Our integrative medicine program is all about you. It’s lifestyle medicine that aims to empower you to take charge of your own health. To get started, call 954-844-9080.
What Is Integrative Medicine
Integrative medicine is a wellness model that applies the latest science in holistic approaches to optimize health. Our team of experts is experienced in providing both preventive health plans and supportive care to our clients who are being treated for various chronic illnesses.
Integrative medicine includes:
- Acupuncture
- Massage
- Mindfulness
- Nutrition
- Yoga and exercise
Integrative medicine can help if you have:
- Bowel conditions, including Irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis
- Cancer
- Chronic pain
- Fatigue
- Headaches
- Heart conditions
- Mood disorders
- Neuropathy
- Poor sleep quality
- Weight management concerns
You are more than your diagnosis. At Memorial, we care for the whole person, and we understand that it takes a seamless, multidisciplinary approach.
Our Locations3341 Johnson Street
Hollywood, FL 33021
Tel: 954-844-9080
Fax: 954-276-0480
603 N. Flamingo Road, Suite 301 (Acupuncture, Suite 157)
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Tel: 954-844-9080
Fax: 954-276-0480