Integrative Medicine

Our integrative medicine program is all about you. It’s lifestyle medicine that aims to empower you to take charge of your own health. To get started, call 954-844-9080.

What Is Integrative Medicine

Integrative medicine is a wellness model that applies the latest science in holistic approaches to optimize health. Our team of experts is experienced in providing both preventive health plans and supportive care to our clients who are being treated for various chronic illnesses.

Integrative medicine includes:

Acupuncture

Massage

Mindfulness

Nutrition

Yoga and exercise

Integrative medicine can help if you have:

Bowel conditions, including Irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

Cancer

Chronic pain

Fatigue

Headaches

Heart conditions

Mood disorders

Neuropathy

Poor sleep quality

Weight management concerns

You are more than your diagnosis. At Memorial, we care for the whole person, and we understand that it takes a seamless, multidisciplinary approach.

Our Locations

3341 Johnson Street

Hollywood, FL 33021

Tel: 954-844-9080

Fax: 954-276-0480

Memorial Hospital West

603 N. Flamingo Road, Suite 301 (Acupuncture, Suite 157)

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Tel: 954-844-9080

Fax: 954-276-0480

