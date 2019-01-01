Stroke Recovery

Smart Snippet: Video

Datasource: Everyday Extraordinary Care Helped Mike Go Beyond His Stroke Video

Download Support Group Calendar

Memorial Rehabilitation Institute at Memorial Regional Hospital South provides a personalized treatment plan to help the patient recover as much as possible. We recognize that the treatment goals and recovery time vary from patient to patient. The patient’s degree of disability can depend upon the area of the brain that is damaged.

Stroke rehabilitation therapy often involves repositioning, range-of-motion activities and strengthening exercises to enhance movement. Encouraging physical movement is critical to recovery. In addition to helping the patient regain independence, these therapies can help prevent complications of stroke including infection and bed sores. If there are speech and language challenges, we may use alternative forms of communication including pictures, verbal cues, writing and computers.

Stroke Rehabilitation at Memorial

Our simulated environment helps the patient practice everyday challenges before returning home. Our Determination Drive includes the following:

fully functioning apartment

car

library

ATM

and grocery store

Commitment to Safety

We have created an environment that promotes safety and support during stroke rehabilitation. It is not uncommon for stroke patients to have little awareness of their surroundings or understanding of the impact the stroke has had on their abilities. As part of our commitment to patient safety, our beds are equipped with exit alarms. These alarms are used when we feel a patient is not safe to get out of bed alone. The alarm alerts staff if a patient attempts to exit the bed unassisted. In addition, patients at risk of wandering off the unit unattended may be given a roaming alert bracelet device to monitor their movement and help prevent falls or elopements during their hospital stay.

We recognize that families and their caregivers are important members of the rehabilitation team. Our patient- and family-centered approach allows 24-hour visitation with bedside accommodations for overnight stays if desired. We also offer a support group for stroke patients.

We encourage families to:

Attend weekly conferences with their loved one to discuss progress and plans for discharge directly with the patient’s personalized team of caregivers

Participate in therapy sessions

Provide an evaluation of the home by our therapy team, if needed, prior to discharge

By combining some of the most advanced technology with highly trained staff within a beautiful, therapeutic environment, we are able to support our stroke rehabilitation patients in their efforts to regain function and independence.

Download our support group calendar

Number of Patients Treated